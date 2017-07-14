VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Family of four among 14 killed in floods in northern Vietnam

By Reuters/Mai Nguyen   July 14, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

Their car was washed away by strong currents while they were trying to cross a bridge in Thai Nguyen Province.

At least 14 people, including a family of four, have been killed in floods brought on by constant heavy rain in northern Vietnam over the past week, and more rain is expected, a government agency said on Friday.

One person was missing in Thai Nguyen province, while almost 500 houses and more than 1,400 hectares (3,459 acres) of rice crops were destroyed in nine provinces, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said in a report.

Landslides and the destruction of bridges and sewage systems brought the total estimated damage to property and infrastructure to more than 40 VNDbillion ($1.76 million), the committee said.

Vietnam Television (VTV) reported that a family of four was killed when their car was washed away by strong currents while they were trying to cross a bridge in Thai Nguyen province.

Landslides also buried an internet cafe, killing two children, and interrupted traffic in Ha Giang province, VTV reported.

Related News:
Tags: flood Vietnam storm
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top