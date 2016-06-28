Family of British climber Aiden Webb reveals cause of his death

The backpacker, 22, from Norwich, set off to climb the Fansipan mountain alone on June 3. He called his girlfriend to say he had fallen, injuring himself.

It is understood he later fell down a waterfall while trying to make it to safety. His body was found on June 9.

Tests showed he died at about 7 a.m. on June 4, after falling 18m (60ft).

According to the BBC, in a message posted on Facebook on Sunday by Miss Baughan in both English and Vietnamese, the family said: "Aiden's body was found on the 9th of June by a team of seven comprising of Sapa police, military police and local men.

"An investigation was made following the recovery of Aiden's body. The findings show that around 7 a.m. on the 4th of June Aiden fell down an 18-metre waterfall, he died upon impact with the water of the plunge pool at its base."

His parents thanked those involved in the search and confirmed Webb's body had been returned home.

Webb, an experienced climber, had started his ascent of the 3,100m high mountain at about 6 a.m. and planned to climb it in a day.

He had gone to Vietnam with his girlfriend Bluebell Baughan, 24, of White Notley, Essex, and she was in contact with him by phone from the nearest town of Sapa.

Webb's body was eventually found by rangers near Sin Chai village at 12:50 p.m. local time on June 9.

Lisa Shaw Webb's post has been widely shared on Facebook. Photo from Facebook/Lisa Shaw Webb.

Fansipan, known as "the roof of Indochina", is a popular destination for Vietnamese and overseas trekkers.

This is not the first time an incident involving tourists climbing Fansipan has happened.

The previous tragedy occurred in 2013 when a Vietnamese university student named Pham Ngoc Anh, 20, disappeared on his way down from the peak. His body has never been found.

In 2001, a 17-year-old British girl fell 150m to her death on the mountain during a school trip to Vietnam.

