VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

By Ha An   June 14, 2020 | 10:35 am GMT+7

A man riding a motorbike was killed by a falling tree branch in Ho Chi Minh City during a downpour on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. on To Hien Thanh Street in District 10, and the victim was Tran Mong Lan, 62, who lived on the street.

It was raining heavily when people in the neighborhood heard a big sound from the street. They rushed out and found Lan lying dead under a tamarind tree branch around 20 centimeters across and more than five meters long.

People inspect a tamarind tree branch that fell and killed a man on To Hien Thanh Street, HCMC, on the night of June 13, 2020. Photo by To Quoc Newspaper.

People inspect a tamarind tree branch that fell and killed a man on To Hien Thanh Street, HCMC, on the night of June 13, 2020. Photo by To Quoc Newspaper.

Vo Van Tien, a local official, said district authorities are aware of the accident and would soon provide further details.

The branch is thought to have fallen from a height of 10 meters.

At around 2 p.m. that day a man had been riding a motorbike on Ba Thang Hai Street also in District 10 when another branch fell and broke his arm.

With Storm Nuri forming over the East Sea early on Saturday, heavy rains and strong winds lashed many places in southern Vietnam, including HCMC, in the afternoon and evening of Saturday, according to the Southern Region Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Station.

The storm landed in southern China on Sunday morning.

Tags:

Vietnam

HCMC

falling branch tree

storm Nuri

HCMC rains

killed by falling tree

 

Read more

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Lone man stands out as guarantor for Vietnam’s Chinese built expressway

Lone man stands out as guarantor for Vietnam’s Chinese built expressway

Vietnam slips on global peace index

Vietnam slips on global peace index

Man returning from China is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 case

Man returning from China is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 case

 
go to top