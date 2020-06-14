Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. on To Hien Thanh Street in District 10, and the victim was Tran Mong Lan, 62, who lived on the street.

It was raining heavily when people in the neighborhood heard a big sound from the street. They rushed out and found Lan lying dead under a tamarind tree branch around 20 centimeters across and more than five meters long.

People inspect a tamarind tree branch that fell and killed a man on To Hien Thanh Street, HCMC, on the night of June 13, 2020. Photo by To Quoc Newspaper.

Vo Van Tien, a local official, said district authorities are aware of the accident and would soon provide further details.

The branch is thought to have fallen from a height of 10 meters.

At around 2 p.m. that day a man had been riding a motorbike on Ba Thang Hai Street also in District 10 when another branch fell and broke his arm.

With Storm Nuri forming over the East Sea early on Saturday, heavy rains and strong winds lashed many places in southern Vietnam, including HCMC, in the afternoon and evening of Saturday, according to the Southern Region Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Station.

The storm landed in southern China on Sunday morning.