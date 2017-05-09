Facebook crash sends Vietnam, Asia into frenzy

Facebook users in Asia-Pacific, including those in Vietnam, did not have a good start on Tuesday.

According to DownDetector.com, a service outage hit the region and spread to parts of North America.

A number of users in Vietnam reported the issue but was only notified that the problem would be soon fixed.

VnExpress reporters found that most users in Vietnam could access Facebook at around 9 a.m.

It remains unclear what exactly the problem was.

Facebook is the most popular social network in Vietnam with around 35 million users, or 70 percent of the country's online community.

In January, the information ministry issued a circular asking Facebook and similar sites with a Vietnamese base of over one million users to “collaborate” with authorities to block “toxic information,” ranging from ads for banned products to anti-state content and state secrets.

Last month, Facebook pledged to cooperate with the Vietnamese government to block “bad” and “toxic” content