VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Facebook crash sends Vietnam, Asia into frenzy

By Tuan Anh   May 9, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7

Many users woke up to find that their favorite social network was down, but the technical problem was reportedly solved.

Facebook users in Asia-Pacific, including those in Vietnam, did not have a good start on Tuesday.

According to DownDetector.com, a service outage hit the region and spread to parts of North America.

A number of users in Vietnam reported the issue but was only notified that the problem would be soon fixed.

VnExpress reporters found that most users in Vietnam could access Facebook at around 9 a.m.

It remains unclear what exactly the problem was.

Facebook is the most popular social network in Vietnam with around 35 million users, or 70 percent of the country's online community.

In January, the information ministry issued a circular asking Facebook and similar sites with a Vietnamese base of over one million users to “collaborate” with authorities to block “toxic information,” ranging from ads for banned products to anti-state content and state secrets.

Last month, Facebook pledged to cooperate with the Vietnamese government to block “bad” and “toxic” content

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam internet Facebook social networks
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top