VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Expressway to China border gets finishing touches

By Giang Huy   September 26, 2019 | 06:01 pm GMT+7

An expressway connecting Bac Giang Province with the China border will open to traffic this Sunday, and workers are racing to get it ready.

Work on the long-delayed expressway, which runs from National Highway 1’s section in Chi Lang District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son bordering China to the end of the section on the National Highway 1 in Bac Giang Province, around 80 kilometers to northeast of Hanoi, is 98 percent complete.Construction on the expressway started in October 2015 and was scheduled for completion last year. However, the Ministry of Transport had to select a new investor for the project after the original one ran out of capital.

Work on the long-delayed expressway, which runs from Bac Giang Province, 80 kilometers northeast of Hanoi, to Chi Lang District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son on the China border, is 98 percent complete.

Construction began in October 2015 and was scheduled for completion last year. But the Ministry of Transport had to find a new investor after the original one could no longer raise funds for it.
As of Monday, the 64-kilometer-long expressway have been asphalted. Most of work has been nearly completed, with road lanes separated by broken white lines.The Bac Giang – Lang Son expressway is part of the Hanoi – Lang Son expressway, connecting the capital with the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son Province.

The 64-kilometer expressway will link up with the Hanoi-Bac Giang expressway, and help enhance trade between Vietnam and China.
The expressway is designed with four lanes, allowing vehicles to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour. The total project cost has been estimated at VND12.19 trillion ($523.67 million).

The expressway is designed to allow vehicles to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour. Its total cost is estimated at VND12.19 trillion ($523.67 million).
Workers prepare to paint lines to separate lanes of traffic moving in the same direction in some sections at the beginning of the project on Lang Son side, which is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Workers prepare to mark lanes in some sections near Lang Son.
Hoang Thi Phan, a native from the northern province of Yen Bai, installs steel guardrail fences. To keep up with the opening day, Phan and her peers have been working through the lunch time these days, even through the night.

Hoang Thi Phan, a native of the northern province of Yen Bai, installs steel guardrails. To ensure the expressway is finished on schedule Phan and other workers are working through their lunch time and even night.
Workers asphalt the remaining sections of the expressway.Chuan, manager of the construction site where the project is being executed by Bac Giang – Lang Son BOT JSC, said the entire project has about six kilometers yet to be covered with asphalt. However, with modern technology, the work was expected to be complete by Wednesday.

Workers asphalt a section of the expressway. The work was finished on Wednesday.
Dozens of road signs have been installed along the expressway.

Signs have been installed along the expressway.
Upon completion, the expressway runs parallel to a strip on the existing National Highway 1A (Vietnam’s 2,300 km transnational highway) which connects the two provinces, helping to reduce congestion, boost socio-economic development of northern provincesand reduce travel time from Hanoi to Lang Son to two hours and 30 minutes instead of three hours as now.

The expressway runs parallel to the existing National Highway 1A, the 2,300-km transnational road, and will reduce the travel time from Hanoi to Lang Son by 30 minutes to two and a half hours.
This route will collect toll for 17 years, 2020-2037.There are five levels of toll fees, with the lowest expected to be around VND2,000 per km for cars with 9 seats or less and the highest at VND7,200 per km for large trucks such as container trucks.

The expressway will collect toll for the next 17 years. There are five levels of tolls, ranging from around VND2,000 per kilometer for cars with nine seats or less and VND7,200 for large trucks.
Related News:
Tags: Bac Giang-Lang Son expressway Hanoi China border travel time economic development transport national highway
 
Read more
Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan wins praise for yeoman service

Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan wins praise for yeoman service

Vietnamese lawmakers remain insistent workers should work less

Vietnamese lawmakers remain insistent workers should work less

China declines to rescue damaged Vietnamese vessel at sea

China declines to rescue damaged Vietnamese vessel at sea

HCMC begins 14-month project to upgrade flood-prone street

HCMC begins 14-month project to upgrade flood-prone street

Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks

Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks

Vietnam rejects money laundering report as ‘inaccurate’

Vietnam rejects money laundering report as ‘inaccurate’

Vietnam verifying East Sea deployment of Chinese deepwater oil rig

Vietnam verifying East Sea deployment of Chinese deepwater oil rig

 
go to top