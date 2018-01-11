Explosions at military warehouse send people fleeing in Vietnam

Many residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak fled from their homes on Wednesday night following loud explosions at a military munitions warehouse.

The bangs were heard at around 10 p.m. from a warehouse used by a tank brigade in Dak Doa District. People said they could still hear the explosions from several kilometers away.

“After terrible explosions, fire and smoke shot up. At one point, they looked like fireworks,” a woman said, her voice shaking. She lives around three kilometers (nearly two miles) from the warehouse.

Nearby military camps were also evacuated.

Small explosions were still being heard at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An official said later in the morning that the incident had been dealt with and there were no casualties.

People have returned to their homes and the cause of the explosions is being investigated.