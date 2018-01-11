VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Explosions at military warehouse send people fleeing in Vietnam

By Phuoc Tuan - Quoc Thinh   January 11, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7

‘They looked like fireworks,’ said a witness from Vietnam's Central Highlands.

Many residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak fled from their homes on Wednesday night following loud explosions at a military munitions warehouse.

The bangs were heard at around 10 p.m. from a warehouse used by a tank brigade in Dak Doa District. People said they could still hear the explosions from several kilometers away.

“After terrible explosions, fire and smoke shot up. At one point, they looked like fireworks,” a woman said, her voice shaking. She lives around three kilometers (nearly two miles) from the warehouse.

Nearby military camps were also evacuated.

Small explosions were still being heard at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An official said later in the morning that the incident had been dealt with and there were no casualties.

People have returned to their homes and the cause of the explosions is being investigated.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam explosion military public safety
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top