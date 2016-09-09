Expat group wins award for cleaning up fetid Hanoi stream

The “Keep Hanoi Clean” group founded by James Joseph Kendall, an American citizen living in Hanoi, has won an annual award to honor their voluntary efforts to help clean up the capital, Vietnamplus reported on Thursday.

The Bui Xuan Phai – For Love of Hanoi Awards honor ideas and actions that are deemed to stem from a deep love of the capital.

The winners of the awards were announced in Hanoi on September 8 by the organizer, The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport & Culture) newspaper.

"I felt and still feel amazing! It's such an honor to have been nominated and won the award," James told VnExpress International after receiving the award. He added that he wanted to share it with the other volunteers who have spent their time and money participating in the project.

"This award validates our project and hopefully we will be able to grow it a lot faster because of additional support," he said.

The expat and his group went viral on the internet in May this year for cleaning up a dirty canal in Cau Giay District without a permit.

After upsetting local authorities by failing to obtain a permit to clean the channel, the group received the backing of Hanoi’s mayor (chairman) Nguyen Duc Chung and a Hanoi badge for their contributions to the capital.

As well as James and his group, music video "Hanoi" by French singer La Grande Sophie also received an award.

The annual awards were launched in 2008 and are named after renowned Vietnamese painter Bui Xuan Phai (1920-1988) in honor of his well-known career and with the aim of spreading his love for Hanoi.

