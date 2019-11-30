Exhibition looks back at Hanoi in the 19th century

First built by the Ly Dynasty in 1010, the Hanoi Citadel, also known as the Thang Long Imperial Palace, was later expanded by the Le-Tran dynasties and the Nguyen Dynasty.

The Nguyen rulers rebuilt the Hanoi Citadel on the former foundation of the palace built by the Le kings with Vauban fortified architecture.

Though it no longer held a central position under the Nguyens, the citadel still played an important political role. Kinh Thien Palace (seen in the

center of the map) was a place to stop over for the Nguyen kings during trips to the north. Besides, rituals such as welcome parties for

foreign emissaries and discussions of state affairs also took place here.