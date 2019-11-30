Exhibition looks back at Hanoi in the 19th century

|
First built by the Ly Dynasty in 1010, the Hanoi Citadel, also known as the Thang Long Imperial Palace, was later expanded by the Le-Tran dynasties and the Nguyen Dynasty.
The Nguyen rulers rebuilt the Hanoi Citadel on the former foundation of the palace built by the Le kings with Vauban fortified architecture.
Though it no longer held a central position under the Nguyens, the citadel still played an important political role. Kinh Thien Palace (seen in the
center of the map) was a place to stop over for the Nguyen kings during trips to the north. Besides, rituals such as welcome parties for
foreign emissaries and discussions of state affairs also took place here.
|
The Hanoi Citadel’s North Gate seen from the outside in the 19th century.
|
The citadel’s East Gate circa 1890.
|
A view from the inside of the Southeastern Gate circa 1890.
|
The West Gate seen from outside in 1870.
|
Aerial view of the Hanoi Citadel from the East Gate in 1873.
|
The French colonial army attacked the citadel for the first time through the Southeastern Gate on November 20, 1873. The next two attacks
came in 1873 and 1882.
Under French influence, the Hanoi Citadel’s architecture and uses changed significantly between 1883 and 1897. Besides utilizing already available structures, the French army also erected additional military facilities and headquarters.
|
Doan Mon Gate was renovated for use as a French Army base.
|
The Flag Tower was turned into a turret near the end of the 19th century.
|
An additional blockhouse was built inside the citadel at the end of the 19th century.
|
Chinh Duong Tower, the eastern access to Long Thien Palace, was turned into the French army’s artillery headquarters in 1888 - 1891.
|
The East Gate in 1882. Behind the gate stood the infantry barracks, built in 1890.
|
Aerial view of Hanoi at the beginning of the 20th century. Around this time the city became the administrative center of French Indochina.
The "Hanoi Citadel - A Mark of Time" exhibition runs until the end of December 2019 at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long – Hanoi Conservation Center at 9 Hoang Dieu, Hoan Kiem District.