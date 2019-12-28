VnExpress International
Ex-minister gets life sentence for accepting bribes in TV firm acquisition case

By Bao Ha, Pham Du   December 28, 2019 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Former minister of information and communications Nguyen Bac Son appears in court on December 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Former information minister Nguyen Bac Son was sentenced to life imprisonment Saturday for accepting bribes in a notorious TV firm acquisition scandal.

The Hanoi People's Court handed down a life sentence to Son after finding him guilty of receiving $3 million in bribes to push for the acquisition of private pay TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG) by state-owed telecom giant MobiFone.

The court said that since Son's family had paid VND66 billion ($3 million) on his behalf to the state budget, the death penalty proposed by prosecutors was not called for.

Son, 66, was charged with "violating regulations on the management and use of public capital that led to serious consequences" and "taking bribes." He was arrested in February and expelled from the Communist Party in October.

Son, minister of information and communications from 2011 to 2016, was retroactively dismissed from the position in October last year. 

The indictment said that in 2015, telecom giant MobiFone, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, wanted to invest in the pay TV sector. Son promoted the acquisition of AVG and pushed for the deal to be done before his tenure was up.

After five rounds of negotiations, under Son's directions, AVG and MobiFone reached an agreement on October 2, 2015 for the latter to acquire a 95 percent stake in the former.

MobiFone thus acquired a 95 percent stake at AVG for nearly VND8.9 trillion ($382.6 million), many times higher than AVG's real value, delivering great benefits to the pay TV firm's then chairman Pham Nhat Vu and its shareholders.

After discovering the violations, investigators assessed that the deal had directly caused losses of nearly VND6.6 trillion ($284.4 million) to the state budget.

Vietnam’s corruption crackdown has intensified since it was launched in 2017, and a number of high-ranking officials, top military officers and businesspeople have been put into prison over the past couple years.

Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, who has been spearheading the country’s anti-corruption campaign, has repeatedly said that the corruption fight would maintain its momentum and continue moving forward, sparing no one.

