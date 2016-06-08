VnExpress International
Euro 2016: on track worldwide, off track in Vietnam

By Doan Loan   June 8, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s sole railroad company has made a big move by forbidding staff from watching Euro 2016 games during working hours.

Photo by Reuters/Michael Kooren

According to Vietnam Railways, staff will be forbidden from watching football on all devices at work, be it on the train, at the office or at the station. The move is an attempt to guarantee railroad safety by keeping their eyes off the matches and on their jobs.

Inspections will also be increased at night, on days off and during the European Championships.

The 2016 UEFA European Championships, better known as Euro 2016, kicks off in France and will run from June 11 to July 11.

