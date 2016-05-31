Endangered birds make surprise touchdown in Lao Cai

Le Trong Trai, director of the Viet Nature Conservation Center, told VnExpress the birds are cranes (anastomus oscitans) that are on the verge of extinction. They are also listed in Vietnam's Red Book of Endangered Species.

They mostly live in South and Southest Asian nations. Summer is the breeding season for the birds. At this time of the year, they migrate south to in search of food.

The appearance of the birds is seen as a blessing as they eat pomaceas, an insect that damages rice crops.

The birds hunt for insects and small fish in the fields, but they do not eat the rice so they pose no harm to locals.

The birds came in from the north.

Huge flocks have arrived in the province.

Their plumage is predominantly gray with black and white wings.

The birds weigh between two and three kilograms.

They are very scared of humans and fly away if anyone tries to approach them.

Photo by Lao Cai Newspaper