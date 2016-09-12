Endangered animals rescued in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

The bear that was rescued Monday by Animals Asia in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Photo courtesy of Animals Asia

Animal welfare group Animals Asia on Monday rescued a sun bear and two macaques that were being kept as pets in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.

The male sun bear has been in captivity since 2007, said the provincial Forest Protection Department.

The three animals are now in good health.

The sun bear, nicknamed Kaffe, will travel 1,300 kilometers to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center at Tam Dao National Park in the northern mountainous province of Vinh Phuc.

“It’s a long drive but after we pick up Kaffe it’s just four more days till he’s home after years of living in a very small cage with substandard care,” said Tuan Bendixsen, director of Animals Asia in Vietnam.

The two macaques will be transported by the Forest Protection Department in Dak Lak to their natural forest environment.

Last month, Animals Asia also rescued a moon bear after it had spent a decade in captivity. The organization has released almost 600 bears, the vast majority from bile farms or animal traffickers, in Vietnam and China.

