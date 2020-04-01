Empty streets, crowded stores as Vietnam gets set for social distancing

|
A man drives past a deserted Notre Dame Cathedral in downtown Saigon on the afternoon of March 31.
|
Pham Van Dong Boulevard leading to Tan Son Nhat Airport is not crowded as it normally is.
|
Tam Vu Park in Binh Thanh District has few people and kids’ amusement areas have been closed.
|
Just hours before the country entered the 15-day social distancing campaign, Saigonese flocked to Co.op supermarket in District 9 to buy up goods. Many supermarkets in the city were flooded with customers hunting for items such as rice, vegetables, noodles, and dried foods.
|
On Pham Van Dong Street, residents queued up at an ATM booth to withdraw money for fear there could soon be a ban on leaving home.
|
Mien Dong bus station in Binh Thanh District at 6 p.m. on Tuesday only had a few vehicles waiting to leave on their last trips. Passengers had their temperature scanned and had to make health declarations.
|
In the downtown area, many urban order teams were divided into small groups to remind residents not to gather in crowds to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
|
Some people exercise at the Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
|
Peace engulfs Hanoi's St. Joseph Cathedral as religious ceremonies have been canceled and shops nearby closed.