Empty streets, crowded stores as Vietnam gets set for social distancing

Just hours before the country entered the 15-day social distancing campaign, Saigonese flocked to Co.op supermarket in District 9 to buy up goods. Many supermarkets in the city were flooded with customers hunting for items such as rice, vegetables, noodles, and dried foods.



Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of supermarket chain Saigon Co.op, said 300 stores would operate normally, ensuring people's daily needs are met for at least three months.



The city government has many times called for calm, assuring there is enough food and daily necessities to provide the 13 million residents.