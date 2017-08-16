Email hackers nabbed for conning foreign companies in southern Vietnam

Police from Vietnam's southern province of Dong Nai have arrested a man and a woman in Saigon who were part of a gang that allegedly hacked into email accounts belonging to foreign companies and hijacked transactions between the companies and their clients.

Several months ago, companies in Dong Nai started reporting unsusual bank transactions running up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police were called in and discovered that somebody had been hacking into company emails and keeping track of contracts between the firms and their clients.

Once the two sides reached a deal, the gang changed the bank account details so the money was sent directly into their accounts rather than those of the companies.

Police discovered documents related to the crime at a house where the two suspects were living in HCMC, and are expanding their investigation to track down the entire network.

They said the group has attacked up to 30 companies in the south so far.