Electrical substation explodes like bomb in Saigon

Explosions from an electrical substation during a heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday afternoon have triggered rising smoke and fire, causing widespread power outage and terrifying nearby locals.

There were three explosions from the substation with the last one resembling a bomb blast, some witnesses said.

Thousands of households, offices and schools in districts 1, 3, 10 and Tan Binh have been left without electricity for a few hours after the explosion from the substation in Le Thi Rieng Park in District 10.

It is expected that power will be restored before midnight on Tuesday, according to a representative from Phu Tho Power Company, which manages the substation.

Smoke rising from the exploded electrical substation. Photo by VnExpress

Firemen were quickly deployed to handle the incident.

Investigation for the cause of the explosions is under way.

