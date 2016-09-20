VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Electrical substation explodes like bomb in Saigon

By Son Hoa   September 20, 2016 | 11:06 pm GMT+7

The explosion resulted in widespread power outages but no injuries have been reported.

Explosions from an electrical substation during a heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday afternoon have triggered rising smoke and fire, causing widespread power outage and terrifying nearby locals.

There were three explosions from the substation with the last one resembling a bomb blast, some witnesses said.

Thousands of households, offices and schools in districts 1, 3, 10 and Tan Binh have been left without electricity for a few hours after the explosion from the substation in Le Thi Rieng Park in District 10.

It is expected that power will be restored before midnight on Tuesday, according to a representative from Phu Tho Power Company, which manages the substation.

Smoke rising from the exploded electrical substation. Photo by VnExpress

Smoke rising from the exploded electrical substation. Photo by VnExpress

Firemen were quickly deployed to handle the incident.

Investigation for the cause of the explosions is under way.

Related news:

Mine clearance worker killed in explosion in central Vietnam

New York City shaken by 'intentional' explosion, 29 injured

Tags: Saigon explosion electrical substation
 
Read more
Vietnam hospital cures rare case of tuberculosis

Vietnam hospital cures rare case of tuberculosis

Hanoi hits speed bump on road to motorbike-free city

Hanoi hits speed bump on road to motorbike-free city

Central Vietnam braces for floods as downpours pelt region

Central Vietnam braces for floods as downpours pelt region

Vietnam unveals plan for inspecting seafood affected by toxic spill

Vietnam unveals plan for inspecting seafood affected by toxic spill

Vietnamese woman wins court battle after authorities steal forestry land

Vietnamese woman wins court battle after authorities steal forestry land

Buffalo killed in mystery Vietnam expressway incident

Buffalo killed in mystery Vietnam expressway incident

Hanoi power firm switches online with new payment options

Hanoi power firm switches online with new payment options

Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

 
go to top