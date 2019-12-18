Eight Vietnam universities find place in world’s top 2,500 list

Part of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City seen from above. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The University Ranking by Academic Performance for 2019-20 by Turkish non-profit organization URAP saw Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City jump 462 places from last year to 960th.

The Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City climbed 443 places to 1,107th while its sister institution, the Vietnam National University-Hanoi rose 30 places to 1,181th.

Duy Tan University in HCMC made its debut this year, coming in at 1,147th.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology rose 15 places from last year to 1,534th while the Hanoi Medical University jumped 136 places to 1,925th.

Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta ranked 2,248th, while Hue University in central Vietnam entered the list for the first time at 2,387th.

Last year, Vietnam had seven schools in the list, including Hanoi University of Education.

URAP, established in 2009 at the Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University, measures academic achievements of universities around the world based on the number of articles published in journals, the number of citations in journals, total number of research papers published internationally in the last five years, and international cooperation.

Harvard University in the U.S. topped the list followed by the University of Toronto in Canada and University College London in the U.K.

Vietnamese universities have been performing well in other global education rankings too.

In October Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National Univesity-HCMC became the first from Vietnam to be listed in the Best Global Universities Rankings by the U.S. News & World Report.

A month earlier the two had entered the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, a British provider of higher education data.

Last August Ton Duc Thang University became the first in Vietnam to be ranked in the top 1,000 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, an independent organization focusing on higher education.