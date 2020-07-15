Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

Samples are arranged for Covid-19 testing in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The patients, all male, are aged 30 to 55. They landed in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11 and were quarantined in Vung Tau Town, 100 kilometers away.

Their samples were taken on July 13. Although, they have tested positive, they show no symptoms.

The eight take Vietnam’s coronavirus tally to 381. The country has not had any community transmission of the virus for three months now.

Of the total, 353 people have recovered and been discharged, including a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman, "Patient 330," who was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

The 28 active patients are in stable condition. Five of them have tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least once.

Over 12,000 people are in isolation in the country - 11,000 in quarantine facilities, while the rest at hospitals or at home.

The reported global death toll of the pandemic has reached 580,000.