VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

By Le Nga   July 15, 2020 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients
Samples are arranged for Covid-19 testing in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Eight Russian experts quarantined in southern Vietnam have been confirmed as the country’s latest Covid-19 patients, taking the national tally to 381.

The patients, all male, are aged 30 to 55. They landed in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11 and were quarantined in Vung Tau Town, 100 kilometers away.

Their samples were taken on July 13. Although, they have tested positive, they show no symptoms.

The eight take Vietnam’s coronavirus tally to 381. The country has not had any community transmission of the virus for three months now.

Of the total, 353 people have recovered and been discharged, including a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman, "Patient 330," who was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

The 28 active patients are in stable condition. Five of them have tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least once.

Over 12,000 people are in isolation in the country - 11,000 in quarantine facilities, while the rest at hospitals or at home.

The reported global death toll of the pandemic has reached 580,000.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Covid-19

coronavirus cases

8 Russians

 

Read more

Three arrested for state secrets theft in Hanoi money laundering scandal

Three arrested for state secrets theft in Hanoi money laundering scandal

Seven more Russians experts test Covid-19 positive

Seven more Russians experts test Covid-19 positive

Safety, pollution concerns halt terminal construction at central Vietnam airport

Safety, pollution concerns halt terminal construction at central Vietnam airport

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

AIA Vietnam launches Personal Medical Case Management service

AIA Vietnam launches Personal Medical Case Management service

Saigon underground parking project delayed further over planning overlap

Saigon underground parking project delayed further over planning overlap

Five repatriates from US, Russia infected with Covid-19

Five repatriates from US, Russia infected with Covid-19

Floods, landslides kill five in northern Vietnam

Floods, landslides kill five in northern Vietnam

 
go to top