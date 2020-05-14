Eight more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

Do Thi Kim Yen, a doctor at Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, is declared healthy after Covid-19 treatment at the hospital, May 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

The eight patients, three men and five women, were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Among them, Do Thi Kim Yen, 29, is a doctor at the hospital who was confirmed infected on March 25. She is Vietnam's second doctor to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the first one being one of her male colleagues, who recovered late last month.

As a doctor, Yen said she understood that she was at high risk of cross-infection. So she was not too worried when she tested positive for the virus.

"I was only worried that I could infect my colleagues, and about not knowing whether there were any other coworkers who were infected like me," she said, adding that she would return to work as the hospital distributes its workforce.

Among the discharged patients is a 38-year-old man who’d taken care of his brother-in-law in Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, a major outbreak site. He was confirmed infected on March 29.

A 45-year-old woman, resident of Hanoi’s Ha Loi Village, another major outbreak site, had been confirmed infected on April 13, and is also among Thursday’s discharges.

Two others are employees of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several Hanoi hospitals, including Bach Mai.

The other three had entered Vietnam from abroad, including a 50-year-old man who was first confirmed infected on March 14, recovered on April 14 and relapsed on April 21.

Vietnam has confirmed 288 Covid-19 cases so far. The Thursday additions bring the number of discharged patients in the country to 260. No community transmission has been recorded in the last 28 days.