Eight Covid-19 patients recover

"Patient 162," a 63-year-old Covid-19 patient treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, is overjoyed after recovering from the disease, May 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

The recovered cases have brought the national count of active infections down to 47, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Seven of recovered patients, Patients 130, 162, 209, 212, 226, 243 and 260 - four women and three men, were treated at Hanoi’s National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. "Patient 36," was treated at the Binh Thuan Traditional Medicine Hospital.

"Patient 162" is a 63-year-old woman who took care of her mother-in-law at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, a major outbreak site, since March 17. Both were later confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus and treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Binh Thuan. The mother-in-law was discharged three days ago.

"When I knew that we both tested positive for the virus, I was so scared. For first few days I neither coughed nor had a fever, but I was feverish a couple days later," the daughter-in-law said.

During her treatment, doctors found that the lungs of "Patient 162" were damaged and her blood oxygen level was low. However, she eventually recovered after testing negative for the virus five times in a row.

"I’m feeling very happy right now, because I’m alive."

Among the eight, "Patient 130" and "Patient 36" were relapsed cases.

"Patient 130" is a 30-year-old man in Saigon who flew from Spain to Hanoi via Russia on March 22. He was first confirmed positive on March 24 and declared recovered on March 30. But he was found to be relapsed April 4, before being announced recovered again Friday.

"Patient 36" is a 64-year-old woman in Binh Thuan who is a helper for a local businesswoman who was infected with the coronavirus. She was first confirmed positive on March 11 and discharged April 10. She was found to be relapsed on April 24, before her recovery was announced Friday.

Vietnam recorded no new Covid-19 cases Friday evening, keeping the national tally at 288, of these 47 are active cases.

The country's latest infections are 17 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from the UAE. There has been no community transmission for 22 days now.