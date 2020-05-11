VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi

By Chi Le   May 11, 2020 | 07:16 pm GMT+7
Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi
A 44-year-old woman in Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases is announced to have recovered from Covid-19 on May 11, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Eight Covid-19 patients in Hanoi were declared free of the virus Monday, bringing the number of active patients in Vietnam down to 39.

All the patients, four men and four women, were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital city.

Four of the eight are natives of the capital's Ha Loi Village in Me Linh District, a major outbreak site that had a four-week lockdown lifted May 6.

Among the villagers is a 51-year-old man with a chronic kidney disease who's had to undergo regular dialysis during his Covid-19 treatment.

Of the remaining four, two men and a woman had returned to Vietnam from other countries.

The fourth, a 44-year-old woman, is an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provided food and logistic services for several Hanoi hospitals, including the Bach Mai Hospital, also a major outbreak site.

Before she tested positive and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 28, she had traveled from Bach Mai back to her hometown in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, then gone to a local hospital in Dai Tu District.

Vietnam recorded no new coronavirus infections Monday evening, marking day 25 without community transmission. The nation’s Covid-19 tally has stood at 288 since last Thursday, of whom 249 have recovered. 

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus Hanoi outbreak pandemic epidemic
 
Read more
Workers plunge to death as scaffolding cable snaps at dam construction site

Workers plunge to death as scaffolding cable snaps at dam construction site

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Vietnam best Covid-19 fighter in the world: Politico

Vietnam best Covid-19 fighter in the world: Politico

No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

HCMC police arrest man for anti-government propaganda

HCMC police arrest man for anti-government propaganda

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

 
go to top