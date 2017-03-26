Earth Hour switch-off saves Vietnam around $33,500

This year's Earth Hour saved more than just the environment in Vietnam: 471,000 kWh worth about $33,500 were saved as the country turned off the lights at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, data from Electricity of Vietnam showed.
To mark the event, a ceremony was held at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi in a bid to encourage people to switch off their lights for an hour and raise awareness about climate change.
The campaign, themed 'Switch Off Lights, Switch On the Future', attracted thousands of young volunteers. Photo byVnExpress/Giang Huy
The '60+ message' was sent out to emphasize Earth Hour is not just for 60 minutes. Photo byVnExpress/Giang Huy
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh emphasized the government’s effort to build a green economy in a sustainable environment. He also urged organizations, individuals, families and businesses to save energy by simply turning off their lights and other non-essential electrical equipment.
The initiative began in Australia in 2007 as a grass roots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia against man-made carbon dioxide emissions linked to a warming planet.
Vietnam has participated in Earth Hour since 2009, representing the country’s commitment to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 8 percent by 2030 under the Paris Agreement on climate change.