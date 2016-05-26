VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

E.U. offers helping hand to develop Vietnam's shrimp production value chain

By Bui Hong Nhung   May 26, 2016 | 07:57 am GMT+7

The E.U. has granted €2.5 million ($2.8 million) to Vietnamese shrimp processors.

Oxfam Vietnam, in cooperation with the International Collaborating Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Sustainability, launched an E.U.-funded project themed “Sustainable and equitable shrimp production and value chain development” today.

The project will be carried out in the Mekong Delta provinces of Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau for four years, benefiting more than 85,000 local people.

Alejandro Montalban, Minister Counselor of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, said: “Beside the technical support, the project will help small and medium shrimp processors access adequate finance and empower them to have a stronger voice in negotiation with other actors in the value chains.”

Oxfam Vietnam estimates that shrimp production generates an income for more than 700,000 Vietnamese families. Shrimp products also accounted for 44 percent of the country’s total seafood exports last year.

Around 80 percent of Vietnam’s shrimp processors work on a small or medium scale without mutual cooperation, making it difficult for Vietnamese shrimp to compete with other products in the global market.

Tags: shrimp production EU Mekong Delta Oxfarm
 
Read more
Vietnam opens first regular media briefings on human rights

Vietnam opens first regular media briefings on human rights

Vietnam PM says won't pursue military buildup in the East Sea

Vietnam PM says won't pursue military buildup in the East Sea

Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan

Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan

Vietnam environment ministry says not to hide information about mass fish deaths

Vietnam environment ministry says not to hide information about mass fish deaths

Fulbright University Vietnam to receive first students this fall

Fulbright University Vietnam to receive first students this fall

Vietnamese community raided in Ukraine on suspicion of criminal gang ties

Vietnamese community raided in Ukraine on suspicion of criminal gang ties

Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

Obama fever: Hanoi & Saigon styles

Obama fever: Hanoi & Saigon styles

 
go to top