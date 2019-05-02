VnExpress International
Drunk driver in Hanoi accident that killed two women arrested

By Phuong Son   May 2, 2019 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
A Mercedes car is damaged after it crashed into a motorbike in Hanoi after midnight on Wednesday, killing two women. Photo by VnExpress/V.H.

Hanoi police arrested a man on Thursday for drunk driving that killed two women on a motorbike the previous day.

Le Trung Hieu, 39, is being held in custody as he faces criminal investigation for violating traffic regulations that can carry sentences of three to 10 years in jail.

At around midnight on Wednesday, Hieu, driving a white Mercedes car, crashed into a motorbike on which two women, Dinh Thi Hai Yen and Tran Thi Quynh, were traveling.

The collison happened at the entrance of the Kim Lien Underpass in Hai Ba Trung District. Both victims were rushed to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries later. Hieu ran away after the accident, but was stopped by local police and residents.

Hieu reportedly told the police that he had attended a party with friends and drank wine as well as six bottles of beer. It's not clear if he owns the car.

Breathalyzer tests showed alcohol content of 0.751 milligrams per liter.

Any concentration of alcohol in a car driver’s body system is illegal in Vietnam. The presence of alcohol in a driver’s blood or breath can attract fines of VND2 to 18 million ($85-767).

Road crashes are a common cause of death in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour, according to official figures.

A total of more than 18,720 traffic accidents occurred in 2018, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

