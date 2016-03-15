Drought grips Mekong Delta

A short rainy season and 90-year lows in the Mekong River have led to saltwater intrusion in 11 provinces in the southern delta. The two remaining provinces, Dong Thap and Can Tho, have so far escaped the salinity, but are combating serious drought. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development projects that up to 500,000 hectares of rice fields will go uncultivated for the summer-fall crop due to natural disasters. This has also disrupted daily life for five million people.

“We are going through historical catastrophes,” said the Minister Cao Duc Phat.