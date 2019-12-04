VnExpress International
Drivers turn traffic cops on jammed expressway, help ambulance go through

By Nguyen Quy   December 4, 2019 | 09:26 am GMT+7

Many drivers got out of their cars and directed traffic on a jammed expressway near Saigon to help an ambulance go through. 

A VnExpress reader, Nguyen Thi Van Anh, shared an uplifting video she captured on Sunday, showing many cars and trucks stuck for hours on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway after a traffic accident. The expressway connects the southern metropolis with the neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

As an ambulance car found it difficult to get through the traffic jam, many drivers got out of their cars and joined hands to circulate traffic in order to clear the way for the emergency vehicle.  

The drivers' actions have received high praise from the public.

"They behaved like it was in Japan. This action needs to be spread to the whole community," commented Lam Tung, a reader, referring to Japan's famous community awareness.

Reader Minh Anh said she hoped this inspires others and people helping each other becomes a common sight in Vietnam, in contrast to recent reports of truck and car drivers refusing to make way for emergency vehicles.

Another reader, nicknamed Nobita Tackebong, commented that the incident was a very beautiful image, but quite rare in the country. He hoped that after the video goes viral on social media, the drivers’ actions will help raise public awareness.

Vietnam imposes cash fines of VND500,000-1.2 million ($22-53) on drivers who refuse to make way for emergency vehicles, but the law is rarely enforced. Many argue that during traffic jams, there's simply no space to give way to ambulances.

Various solutions have been suggested such as using ambulance motorbikes or having traffic police accompany ambulances to clear their way.

