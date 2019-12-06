VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Drivers fined for students falling off school vans

By Phuoc Tuan   December 6, 2019 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Drivers fined for students falling off school vans
Inside a school van after three first-graders fell off it in Dong Nai Province, November 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.

The drivers of vans from which school children fell off in two separate accidents in Dong Nai Province were fined Thursday.

Both drivers admitted their wrongdoings in fixing temporary door latches to the vans’ backdoors and replacing car seats with plastic chairs to cram more children.

Tran Thuc Dinh was fined VND2.75 million ($119) after three first graders fell off his van in the southern province's capital Bien Hoa on November 26.

Three children fall out of school bus in southern Vietnam
 
 

Drivers fined for students falling off school vans

Three children fall off a school van in Dong Nai Province, November 26, 2019.

Thinh had removed seats from the vehicle, driven it without a fire extinguisher, and carried passengers without commercial contracts, police said.

His managing company was fined VND17 million ($737) and suspended for two months.

The other driver, Cao Tuan Viet, received a heavier fine of VND13.9 million ($602), after two fourth-graders fell off his van on Highway 1A on November 29.

Ôtô đánh rơi hai học sinh ở Đồng Nai
 
 

Drivers fined for students falling off school vans

Two boys fall off a school van in Dong Nai, November 29, 2019.

Viet's violations included driving without a license, driving uninspected vehicles, carrying passengers without commercial contracts and removing seats. He was not affiliated to any firm and was acting on his own.

In the most tragic instance of unsafe school bus practices to date, a first-grade boy in Hanoi was found dead in August this year after being abandoned inside a school bus for nine hours.

In September, a three-year-old boy in Bac Ninh Province in northern Vietnam luckily survived after being left inside the bus with a window open 10 cm wide for eight hours.

Both the bus driver and the bus monitor in the Hanoi incident have been arrested and are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. In Bac Ninh Province, the kindergarten was suspended.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dong Nai children protection transport children safety public safety
 
Read more
Moon bear caged for a lifetime tastes freedom

Moon bear caged for a lifetime tastes freedom

Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel

Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel

Vietnam, US commence dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase

Vietnam, US commence dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase

Vietnam rejects 'baseless' information on citizens undermining Cambodian sovereignty

Vietnam rejects 'baseless' information on citizens undermining Cambodian sovereignty

Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone

Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

 
go to top