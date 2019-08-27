VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport

By Sen    August 27, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport
A Vietnam Airlines airplane docks at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, July 23, 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/Phuong D. Nguyen.

An employee at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport has been fined VND4 million ($172) for not keeping a safe distance from a plane on a runway.

The employee of Saigon Ground Services, whose full name has not been released, drove his ground vehicle onto the runway, forcing a Vietnam Airlines plane to make a sudden stop on August 19.

His driving license for operating ground support equipment has also been revoked for two months, the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday.

On August 21, another accident took place at the HCMC international airport. The driver of a mobile boarding ramp lost control and struck a plane waiting to leave for Osaka, Japan, leaving a dent on its fuselage.

The flight had to be postponed by a day and the aircraft has been sent for repairs and checks.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese airline Vietnam Airlines Boeing plane airport Saigon Tan Son Nhat HCMC Ho Chi Minh flight
 
Read more
28 Chinese deported for running fake stock exchange

28 Chinese deported for running fake stock exchange

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport

Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

Pentagon accuses China of breaking commitment to peace in South China Sea

Pentagon accuses China of breaking commitment to peace in South China Sea

Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

 
go to top