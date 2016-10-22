Driver almost has arm cut off in machete attack on Saigon street

The suspects left behind their own vehicle trying to escape. Photo by VnExpress

A man was attacked when driving his motorcycle in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday afternoon and had his right arm almost severed by a machete.

Police are looking for the two attackers who managed to fled the crime scene in front of a high school in Binh Thanh District.

Witnesses said Nguyen Do Thanh Binh, 41, was riding on Dinh Tien Hoang Street at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the police, two men on a motorcycle suddenly approached him from behind. One of them, wielding a machete, then tried to hack off the victim's right arm.

They escaped into an alley after leaving the victim unconscious on the street.

A police officer said the victim had been followed by his attackers from District 1.

Binh was rushed to hospital. Doctors have been trying to reattach his arm and treat his head injury.

