Dried noodles: bread-and-butter for locals in mountainous province

Hoang Thi Bich, 44, said that her famiy has a long tradition of making dried noodles. The recipe was handed down from Bich's parents to her when she was 13.
"We have to get up at 4 a.m. to start making the noodles. Thanks to modern machinery, it takes us just three days to finish a batch," Bich said.
Dried noodles are favored for their scent and chewy flavor.
Thin layers from rice flour are steamed and then dried in the sun.
Rice layers are soaked in warm water with fat to prevent them from sticking together.
These layers are then squeezed and folded into multiple loops before being sliced into small strips.
Noodles are spread on bamboo blinds and dried in the sun again.
The blinds are lifted to catch the sunlight.
Dried noodles are bundled. "The specialty can be used within two to three months. The price is about VND15,000 ($0.7) for 10 bunches. Some of my customers often buy in bulk to sell in Hanoi, the central region and the Central Highlands as well," a local told VnExpress.
In the future, dried noodles will be given a registered trademark.