Dried noodles: bread-and-butter for locals in mountainous province

By Hong Van   May 10, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Many families in the mountainous province of Lang Son have struck it rich from making dried noodles, a specialty of the region.

Hoang Thi Bich, 44, said that her famiy has a long tradition of making dried noodles. The recipe was handed down from Bich's parents to her when she was 13.

"We have to get up at 4 a.m. to start making the noodles. Thanks to modern machinery, it takes us just three days to finish a batch," Bich said.

dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province

Dried noodles are favored for their scent and chewy flavor.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-1

Thin layers from rice flour are steamed and then dried in the sun.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-2

Rice layers are soaked in warm water with fat to prevent them from sticking together.  
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-3

These layers are then squeezed and folded into multiple loops before being sliced into small strips.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-4

Noodles are spread on bamboo blinds and dried in the sun again.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-5

The blinds are lifted to catch the sunlight.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-6

Dried noodles are bundled. "The specialty can be used within two to three months. The price is about VND15,000 ($0.7) for 10 bunches. Some of my customers often buy in bulk to sell in Hanoi, the central region and the Central Highlands as well," a local told VnExpress.
dried-noodles-bread-and-butter-for-locals-in-mountainous-province-7

In the future, dried noodles will be given a registered trademark.
Tags: specialty dried noodles
 
