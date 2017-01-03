Don't miss one of the year’s best meteor showers in Vietnam

Stargazers in Vietnam are in for a great treat: one of the best meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantids, is about to peak very soon.

The first major meteor shower of the year will be at its best at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Astronomers have predicted that the Quadrantids can dazzle observers with up to 50-60 meteors per hour.

Observers are advised to choose places with unobstructed view of the sky, such as on the mountain or at the beach. And astronomy lovers can watch the phenomenon without wearing protective glasses.

The Quadrantids, as the first meteor shower of the year, often come and go quickly but provides one of the most intense display.

The meteor shower appears to radiate out from the northeast corner of the constellation of Bootes, according to the NASA sky map, advising observers to keep a close eye toward the east, before the bright morning light intervenes.

With no moonlight to interfere, this might be one of the best meteor displays of the year, said experts.

The Quadrantids come about when the earth passes through debris from broken-up comet 2003 EH1. "Extra motivation to go out and view the Quadrantids is provided by the shower's reputation for producing spectacular fireballs," said NASA.

