Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

Fans react to Vietnam's goal as they watch the game under the rain in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

In a message sent soon after the conclusion of the Asian Games 2018 semifinal match that Vietnam lost to defending champions South Korea, the PM congratulated the team for putting up a good fight.

He told them “not to lose hope” and prepare well for the upcoming match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the bronze medal on Saturday afternoon.

PM Phuc also thanked all Vietnamese athletes currently participating in the Asian Games.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vietnam lost 1-3 to South Korea in a heated semifinal encounter at the Pakansari Stadium in Indonesia. It was the farthest Vietnam has gone in the history of Asian Games.

In Wednesday’s other semifinal, Japan beat the UAE.

Watch how Vietnamese football fans reacted to the match's results.