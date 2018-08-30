VnExpress International
Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

By Viet Tuan   August 30, 2018 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Fans react to Vietnam's goal as they watch the game under the rain in Saigon. Photo by Huu Khoa

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has congratulated the Vietnamese men’s football team for their Asiad exploits.

In a message sent soon after the conclusion of the Asian Games 2018 semifinal match that Vietnam lost to defending champions South Korea, the PM congratulated the team for putting up a good fight.

He told them “not to lose hope” and prepare well for the upcoming match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the bronze medal on Saturday afternoon.

PM Phuc also thanked all Vietnamese athletes currently participating in the Asian Games.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vietnam lost 1-3 to South Korea in a heated semifinal encounter at the Pakansari Stadium in Indonesia. It was the farthest Vietnam has gone in the history of Asian Games.

In Wednesday’s other semifinal, Japan beat the UAE.

Watch how Vietnamese football fans reacted to the match's results.

Fans sad but proud as Vietnam goes down fighting at Asiad semifinal
 
 

Tags: Vietnam PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc U23 soccer football South Korea UAE United Arab Emirates sport ASIAD Asian Games
 
