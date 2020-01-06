Dog thieves strike out at police in central Vietnam

Nguyen Dinh Quang (L) and Nguyen Quang Trung are held at police station in Nghe An Province for stealing dogs and attacking police officers. Photo courtesy of Nghe An Police.

Last Friday night, police apprehended Nguyen Dinh Quang, 28, and Nguyen Quang Trung, 29, while selling stolen dogs to an unidentified local in Nghi Loc District.

Pulling knives, the thieves commenced attacking officers in an attempt to escape.

As a result, one sub-lieutenant had his hands badly cut while another officer suffered injuries to his knee, investigators revealed Sunday.

Following the scuffle, and eventual arrest of both suspects, police seized seven dogs weighing 120 kg, three knives and stun guns used to paralyze the animals.

Police are expanding their investigation.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs per year, second only to China, which injests roughly 20 million.

Many dogs that make it to the frying pan are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs and killed in brutal ways.

In 2018, Hanoi government called on residents stop eating cats and dogs, saying the practice was undermining the capital's image in the eyes of international tourists and expats.

The Food Safety Management Board of HCMC made a similar call last year.