VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Dog thieves strike out at police in central Vietnam

By Hai Binh   January 6, 2020 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Dog thieves strike out at police in central Vietnam
Nguyen Dinh Quang (L) and Nguyen Quang Trung are held at police station in Nghe An Province for stealing dogs and attacking police officers. Photo courtesy of Nghe An Police.

Police in central Nghe An Province have caught two knife-wielding dog thieves, currently facing criminal charges.   

Last Friday night, police apprehended Nguyen Dinh Quang, 28, and Nguyen Quang Trung, 29, while selling stolen dogs to an unidentified local in Nghi Loc District.

Pulling knives, the thieves commenced attacking officers in an attempt to escape.

As a result, one sub-lieutenant had his hands badly cut while another officer suffered injuries to his knee, investigators revealed Sunday.

Following the scuffle, and eventual arrest of both suspects, police seized seven dogs weighing 120 kg, three knives and stun guns used to paralyze the animals.

Police are expanding their investigation.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs per year, second only to China, which injests roughly 20 million.

Many dogs that make it to the frying pan are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs and killed in brutal ways.

In 2018, Hanoi government called on residents stop eating cats and dogs, saying the practice was undermining the capital's image in the eyes of international tourists and expats.

The Food Safety Management Board of HCMC made a similar call last year.

Related News:

Dog meat trade

Dog thefts ravage countryside, provoke retaliatory violence

Dog thefts ravage countryside, provoke retaliatory violence

As Vietnam’s middle class expands, dog meat consumption shrinks

As Vietnam’s middle class expands, dog meat consumption shrinks

Thanh Hoa cops question 16-member gang for stealing ‘100 tons’ of dogs

Thanh Hoa cops question 16-member gang for stealing ‘100 tons’ of dogs

See more
Tags: dog thieves Nghe An central Vietnam dog meat consumption Nghi Loc District dog meat trade
 
Read more
Vietnamese victim of Gary Glitter demands recompense

Vietnamese victim of Gary Glitter demands recompense

Fire destroys wind farm turbine in central Vietnam

Fire destroys wind farm turbine in central Vietnam

Kindergarten fined for feeding staph bacteria contaminated food to students

Kindergarten fined for feeding staph bacteria contaminated food to students

Mekong Delta stays alert for severe drought

Mekong Delta stays alert for severe drought

HCMC to close its largest landfill in 2024

HCMC to close its largest landfill in 2024

Vietnam province wants to install border cameras to deter Chinese criminals

Vietnam province wants to install border cameras to deter Chinese criminals

Vietnam wary as China pneumonia outbreak could be linked to SARS

Vietnam wary as China pneumonia outbreak could be linked to SARS

Vietnam suffers relatively less from natural disasters in 2019

Vietnam suffers relatively less from natural disasters in 2019

 
go to top