VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

DiCaprio criticizes climate change deniers running for president

By AFP   March 23, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
DiCaprio criticizes climate change deniers running for president
AFP

The star of "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" said some candidates seeking the highest US office are falling short in their environmental attitudes, although he did not offer any name.

Fresh from his Oscar-winning role in "The Revenant," Leonardo DiCaprio suggested Wednesday that his upcoming documentary on climate change could help raise awareness about a phenomenon which some US presidential candidates reject.

DiCaprio said one of the collaborators for the film to be released before the November election was Fisher Stevens, a producer of the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove" about dolphin-killing in the small Japanese town of Taiji. 

"We've been travelling around the world documenting climate change," DiCaprio told a press conference in Tokyo, adding they visited China, India and the North and South Poles.

Though he did not offer any names, the star of "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" said some candidates seeking the highest US office are falling short in their environmental attitudes.

"We should not have a candidate who doesn't believe in modern science to be leading our country," he said.

"Climate change is one of the most concerning issues facing all humanity and the United States needs to do its part."

Republican front-runner Donald Trump said last year he did not believe in climate change, while his key rival Ted Cruz has dismissed it as "pseudo-scientific theory".

DiCaprio, who attended the COP21 climate change talks in Paris last year, has been raising the alarm on global warming since 1998 when he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The organization is involved in 78 projects on protecting biodiversity, oceans conservation, wildlands conservation and climate change, according to its website.

The actor said "The Revenant" -- about a 19th century fur trapper filmed under extreme winter conditions in Canada and Argentina -- was "a turning point" for him personally, in that he noticed how much nature is changing.

"I look back on this time period with great reflection and great concern as well."

Tags: climate change DiCaprio
 
Read more
U.S. trade reps advise Vietnam on attracting more investment

U.S. trade reps advise Vietnam on attracting more investment

Vietnamese diplomat narrowly escapes death in Brussels attack

Vietnamese diplomat narrowly escapes death in Brussels attack

Blogger sentenced to five years in prison for 'smearing' state

Blogger sentenced to five years in prison for 'smearing' state

PM approves millions of dollars to repair collapsed north-south rail bridge

PM approves millions of dollars to repair collapsed north-south rail bridge

Vietnam Airlines tightens security following Belgium bombings

Vietnam Airlines tightens security following Belgium bombings

Vietnam is the 4th best country in converting wealth into well-being

Vietnam is the 4th best country in converting wealth into well-being

Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015

Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015

Delta farmers can cash in on drought and salinity, experts say

Delta farmers can cash in on drought and salinity, experts say

 
go to top