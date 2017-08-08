VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Dengue outbreak reaches crisis point with patients wedging into Hanoi hospitals

By Giang Huy   August 8, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7

The hallways at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases have been turned into wards to cope with 1,000 new cases every day.

dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients

A woman with dengue fever lies in the corridor at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. The hospital is receiving around 1,000 new patients with symptoms of dengue fever every day, five times more than at the beginning of the season.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-1

All the wards at the hospital are full.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-2

The hospital has moved 20 more beds into the hallway to examine patients and administer intravenous drips.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-3

Many patients have to share beds.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-4

And some are squeezed together in the corridor.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-5

Or use fold-up beds.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-6

Vietnam has reported more than 71,000 cases of dengue fever this year and 19 deaths, making it the worst outbreak in recent years.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-7

Many hospitals in Hanoi are overloaded.
dengue-outbreak-forces-hanoi-hospitals-to-cram-in-patients-8

The crowded reception area at Dong Da Hospital in the capital. A source from the hospital said it is examining around 500 patients every day, and admitting around 100 of them.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi dengue fever healthcare hospitals
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top