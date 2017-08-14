Dengue fever death toll rises to 24 as outbreak spreads across Vietnam

Dengue fever has claimed the lives of 24 people in Vietnam so far this year, five more than the same period last year, with the latest victim dying in Hanoi last week.

Over 80,500 people have contracted the mosquito-borne virus, up 33.5 percent, and 70,000 have been admitted to hospital.

Saigon has recorded the highest number of dengue patients at 16,500, followed by Hanoi with 14,000.

Hoang Duc Hanh, deputy director of Hanoi’s health department, said the unpredictable weather at this time of year means the capital will undoubtedly see more cases of dengue fever, especially when college students return to the city after their summer break.

Vietnam recorded 110,800 cases of dengue fever last year, up 1.9 percent against 2015, but the number of deaths fell from 54 to 36.

The country is trying to find an effective way to tackle dengue fever, one of the biggest killers out of its 28 common infectious diseases.