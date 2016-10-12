Dengue fever breaks out in central Vietnam commune

Local authorities in Dien Chau District in the central province of Nghe An have stepped up efforts to prevent dengue fever from spreading in Dien Thinh Commune.

37 locals in Dien Thinh have been infected with dengue fever in the last 10 days. Of the total, 9 are being treated at medical centers while 22 others have recovered. The remaining patients are being treated at home.

“The dengue fever outbreak in the commune is a result of volatile weather conditions, high humidity levels and the spread of mosquitos,” said Hoang Van Hao, the deputy director of Nghe An's Department of Health.

A nurse cares for a patient in Dien Thinh Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province. Photo by VnExpress

Two more doctors from the district have been sent to Dien Thinh to help combat the disease, and 160 liters of chemicals have also been allocated to spray for mosquitos in the commune, according to Cao Dinh Minh, the director of the Dien Chau Prevention Medical Center.

