Deluge drowns popular tourist sites in central Vietnam

Popular tourist destinations in central Vietnam, including Hoi An and Hue, have been left floundering in the wake of heavy downpours that have battered the region in recent days.

Heavy rains over the last week have forced hydroelectric reservoirs to release water into low-lying areas downstream, swamping the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province.

Seven people have died, four others are missing and six have been injured in the floods that hit the central region from December 13-16, according to the Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. More than 3,000 houses were also flooded and nearly 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of rice is under water.

River levels in the region remain high as downpours continue to soak central provinces from Quang Ngai to Ninh Thuan, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center.

Tourists on the Japanese Bridge (Chua Cau), the symbol of Hoi An, look out at the floodwaters.

Local authorities have banned residents from using boats to ferry tourists during the floods, but some are intentionally breaking the rule.

A Vietnamese girl wearing a traditional ao dai on a boat on a submerged street in the ancient town.

Foreign tourists enjoy taking photos as they boat up the street.

Some find the experience romantic.

A photo shoot on a boat provided these newly-weds with something different to remember in Hoi An.

In Thua Thien Hue, many roads, houses and schools have been inundated.

Students in Hue have been allowed to stay at home for the last two days.

A resident crosses a submerged road in Huong Tra Town.

A train runs slowly across a nearly submerged section of the North-South railway

Part of the track in Huong Chu Ward is under water.

Related news:

> Dam discharges flood central Vietnam, again

> Stranded flood victims in Ha Tinh on verge of running out food