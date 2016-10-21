VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Decades after the war, most of rural Vietnam still sits on ticking bombs

By Hoang Phuong   October 21, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Decades after the war, most of rural Vietnam still sits on ticking bombs
A Vietnamese farmer lost his leg to landmines. Photo by ABC News.

A new study has found that many rural areas are contaminated with unexploded bombs.

A new mapping project has discovered that a majority of rural communities in Vietnam are still living on land contaminated with unexploded bombs and landmines.

As many as 82 percent of rural districts and towns across the country face this problem, Colonel Nguyen Van Xuong told a conference in Hanoi on Thursday, where officials and experts disccussed measures to clear post-war unexploded ordnance.

Xuong said the national map, a project of the military's Technology Center for Bomb and Mine Disposal, can visually reveal where the remnants of war are.

The center has surveyed the country’s almost entire landmass and found that more than 9,000 out of 11,000 rural communities still have unexploded ordnance. In acreage terms, the contaminated areas total 6.1 million hectares.

These include towns and districts in the central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue, where the most intensive battles took place during the Vietnam War.

Xuong said more affected communities will be identified when inspectors move to the next phase of their investigation.

Deputy Minister of the Vietnam People’s Army Colonel General Nguyen Chi Vinh said scattered throughout the country, landmines and explosive remnants of war have claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and injured 60,000 others, adding that most of the victims are either main income earners or children.

Vietnam is receiving international support for its national mine action program over the next five years. The U.S. alone has pledged $12 million for mine clearance in Vietnam.

Related news:

Cleaning up after war: Vietnam's de-miners at work

Vietnam's never-ending war: into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad

Tags: landmine remnants of war People's Army Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top