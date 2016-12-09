VnExpress International
Death toll rises to 25 as floods ravage central Vietnam

By VnExpress   December 9, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Landslides are still a real threat in the region since mid-October.

Floods have killed 25 people in the central provinces of Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, the Voice of Vietnam reported.

Binh Dinh has been worst hit with 10 fatalities reported, followed by Quang Ngai with 9 and Quang Nam with 6.

Heavy rains have drowned thousands of homes and hectares of rice fields in the region.

Many areas in the three provinces remained isolated by floods as of Thursday, while several roads have been damaged.

An area hit by the floods in the central province of Binh Dinh. Photo by VnExpress

The latest disaster is the third round of flooding to strike central Vietnam since mid-October, when the first tropical depression triggered non-stop rains that killed 31 and flooded nearly 100,000 homes.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on Thursday that while floodwaters are receding in most of the affected provinces, severe flooding will continue to ravage Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh.

It also warned of possible landslides from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa.

