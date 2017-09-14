VnExpress International
Death row inmates stage jail-break in Hanoi

By Hoang Viet   September 14, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Le Van Tho (L) and Nguyen Van Tinh in photos provided by police.

Police are tracking down the two men who escaped four days ago.

Police in Hanoi have launched a manhunt for two death row inmates who escaped from solitary confinement in Thanh Oai District last Sunday.

Sources from the Ministry of Public Security only confirmed the jail break on Wednesday, calling it a rare incident. People held in solitary confinement in Vietnam are supposed to have their legs cuffed.

Nguyen Van Tinh, 28, was sentenced to death in April for heroin trafficking. Le Van Tho, 37, received the death penalty in May for drug trafficking, murder and fraud.

Both have appealed their sentences and were awaiting retrial.

Tags: Vietnam prisoners breakout security
 
