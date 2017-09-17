VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Death row inmates arrested after a week on the run in Vietnam

By Staff reporters   September 17, 2017 | 10:31 am GMT+7

Suspicion is hanging over the prison guards who allowed them to escape.

Vietnamese police have arrested two death row convicts who escaped from a Hanoi prison a week ago.

Nguyen Van Tinh, 28, was arrested in Hoa Binh Province which neighbors the capital in the early hours of Sunday.

His accomplice Le Van Tho, 37, was arrested eight hours earlier while taking a taxi in Hai Duong Province, around an hour's drive from Hanoi.

death-row-inmates-arrested-after-a-week-on-the-run-in-vietnam

Le Van Tho (L) and Nguyen Van Tinh in photos provided by the police

Tinh was sentenced to death in April for heroin trafficking. Tho received the death penalty in May for drug trafficking, murder and fraud. Both have appealed their sentences.

They shared a cell in Thanh Oai District on the outskirts of Hanoi which they broke out of on the night of September 10 during heavy downpours.

An investigation found they managed to unlock their cuffs, make a hole in the wall of their cell and climb out of the prison using rope.

They took a motorbike from a relative in Hanoi and fled the city, and were first spotted in Ha Long three nights later.

Vietnam’s top prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the role the prison guards played in the breakout.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi prison security police
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top