Deadly open sewers claim another victim in southern Vietnam

By Phuoc Tuan   September 29, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
The sewer where an 11-year-old boy was washed down in Dong Nai Province. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

The 11-year-old boy died a week after a teenage girl was caught in a similar fatal incident.

The body of a boy was found in a river in southern Vietnam on Thursday night, 10 kilometers (6 miles) from where he was washed down a drain during a heavy downpour the previous day.

The 11-year-old was walking home from school on a flooded road on Wednesday afternoon when his sandal slipped off. The boy chased after it but was pulled into a new sewer that was not covered with a grate or fence.

His body was found near a pier down a river in Binh Duong Province, which neighbors Saigon.

The tragedy comes a week after a similar incident in the nearby Binh Phuoc Province where the body of a teenage girl was found two days after she was swept down a drain.

Open drains often have tragic consequences in Vietnam during the monsoon season.

A year ago, an eight-year-old boy, also in Binh Duong, was found dead 40 hours after being washed into a sewer following heavy rains and flash floods.

A nine-year-old boy also died in a similar accident in the same province in September 2014. His body was found after two days.

But open sewers can also prove deadly when it’s dry.

A man in Saigon died last October after falling into one while he was running to catch a bus.

All these incidents have been treated as accidents and no construction units or management officials have been held responsible. No compensation has reportedly been paid to the victims' families either.

Tags: Vietnam safety open sewers children's protection
 
