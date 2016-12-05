VnExpress International
Deadly floods return to central Vietnam

By VnExpress   December 5, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
A bus struggled through a flooded road in Binh Dinh during the floods. Photo by VnExpress

Severe floods are forecast to drench the region this week.

Floods killed 10 people and left one person missing in Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces.

Binh Dinh suffered the worst casualties and reported six dead, followed by Quang Ngai which reported four dead, according to data from the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Heavy rains had swallowed over 10,000 homes and roughly 9,800 hectares of rice paddy by Sunday morning.

Landslides also damaged several roads throughout the region.

The recent disaster represents the third round of flooding to strike central Vietnam since mid-October, when a tropical depression triggered non-stop rains that killed 31 and flooded 92,000 homes in Quang Binh and 5,000 in Ha Tinh. Flooding returned to the area in late October to claim at least eight lives.

On Sunday, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that while floodwaters are receding Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces, coastal communities from Thua Thien-Hue Province to Khanh Hoa are likely to face severe flooding from Monday to Friday of the coming week.

