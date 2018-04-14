VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Deadly fire puts residents at Saigon apartment back to caveman life

By Quynh Tran   April 14, 2018 | 01:32 pm GMT+7

Three weeks after fire attacked an apartment complex and killed 13 people, some families try to live by without electricity and tap water.

This family has been living in this condition at Carina Plaza in Ho Chi Minh Citys District 8 since the entire building lost access to power and running water three weeks ago due to a fire that killed 13 people and injured more than 50 others. As most families have moved out, more than ten others in block C, where the fire has not touched, are still trying to hold on and wait until the repair work is done.

This family at Carina Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 has been living without electricity and tap water for three weeks. The entire building lost access to basic utilities after a fire that killed 13 people and injured more than 50 others. Most families have moved out, but more than ten others in block C, where the fire did not touch, are still trying to hold on and wait until the repair work is done.
Thi, 60, uses this push cart to get clean water twice a day. The buildings investor gives each household here VND300,000 ($13) per day to hire a place outside but Ive got used to living here and so I dont want to move out.

Thi, 60, uses a push cart to get clean water twice a day. “The building’s investor gives each household here VND300,000 ($13) per day to hire a place outside but I’ve got used to living here and don’t want to move out.”
Residents here get water from tanks on the ground floor. The investor has been using this source of water to clean up and repair the damaged parts of the apartment complex.

Residents here get water from tanks on the ground floor. The investor has been using this source of water to clean up and repair the damaged parts of the apartment complex.
Buckets and basins full of water are now occupying corridors and bath rooms of families at Carina. My son and I have to take turn to carry water up to the 6th floor every day. My family has five people and it will cost a big sum to hire a place to live outside, not to mention other inconveniences, says a man named Hoang.

Buckets and basins full of water occupy corridors and bath rooms as people need to store water. “My son and I have to take turn to carry water up to the sixth floor every day. My family has five people and it will cost a big sum to hire a place outside, not to mention other inconveniences,” says a man named Hoang.
Electricity is now only available at the corridor and elevator of block C. Its lucky that the elevator is still working. Otherwise, well all have to move out, Trung says. Carinas investor said they will finish fix the building in one month since the fire took blaze at around 1:15 a.m. on March 23 but an order from the citys authorities to seal off the burnt area for investigation has slowed down its work.

Electricity is now only available at the corridor and elevator of block C. “It’s lucky that the elevator is still working. Otherwise, we’ll all have to move out,” Trung says. Carina’s investor said they will finish fixing the building in one month since the fire took blaze at around 1:15 a.m. on March 23, but an order from the city’s authorities to seal off the burnt areas for criminal investigation has slowed down its work.
Thuys family has to take the lamps out for charging to use at night. My apartment was safe from the fire and as there are a lot of furniture here, we have decided to stay here. Hiring a place outside can work for several days but it would be costly and inconvenient when we have to do that for weeks.

Thuy’s family now has to charge their lamps regularly. “My apartment was safe from the fire and because there are a lot of furniture here, we have decided to stay. Hiring a place outside can work for several days but it would be very costly and inconvenient in the long term.”
Thuy stands next to an oil lamp in the kitchen. I hope that the investor will finish fixing the building soon so that we can get back to normal life. It feels like we are now living in a rural area, not in a big city.

Thuy stands next to an oil lamp in the kitchen. “I hope that the investor will finish fixing the building soon so that we can get back to normal life. It feels like we are now living in a rural area, not in a big city.”
Khanh says he has bought a new charger so that his family can watch TV. Its already dark and if theres nothing to entertain it would be so sad.

Khanh says he has bought a new charger so that his family can watch TV. “It’s already dark and if there’s nothing to entertain it would be so sad.”
My Anh has dinner after school. Her family rarely has a meal at home these days and prefer eating out because it is a challenge to cook dinner at home. I have to try finish all my homework at school. At night we have to open all window to cool down our home, she says.

My Anh has dinner after school. Her family rarely has a meal at home these days and prefer eating out because it is a challenge to cook dinner at home. “I have to try finish all my homework at school. At night we have to open all windows for fresh air,” she says.
This family leaves a note saying they have moved out temporarily. The building is home to 700 apartments and the fire has been confirmed as one of the deadliest in the citys history, only surpassed by a blaze that killed 60 people at the six-story International Trade Center in October 2002.

This family leaves a note saying they have moved out temporarily. Carina has three blocks and is home to 700 apartments. The fire last month has been considered one of the deadliest in the city’s history, only surpassed by a blaze that killed 60 people at the six-story International Trade Center in October 2002.
Investigators have concluded from security camera footage the cause of the fire at Carina was an accident after an electric spark flares up under a scooter in the buildings basement. The fire incinerated 13 cars and 150 motorbikes.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was electric short circuit from a scooter in a basement parking lot. The fire incinerated 13 cars and 150 motorbikes before going upstairs.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon apartment fire in Saigon deadliest fire in HCMC HCMC apartment complex Saigon life
 
Read more
Vietnam PM pushes work on long-delayed metro lines in Saigon

Vietnam PM pushes work on long-delayed metro lines in Saigon

Smoking hot: Find out where your nicotine fix comes from

Smoking hot: Find out where your nicotine fix comes from

Syria crisis forces Vietnam's flagship airline to make about turn

Syria crisis forces Vietnam's flagship airline to make about turn

Employees walk out of Saigon emergency medical center due to low pay

Employees walk out of Saigon emergency medical center due to low pay

Blood brother of Hanoi's revered turtle god found on city outskirts

Blood brother of Hanoi's revered turtle god found on city outskirts

US seeks to deport thousands of Vietnamese protected by treaty: former ambassador

US seeks to deport thousands of Vietnamese protected by treaty: former ambassador

Vietnamese crime rate in Japan stands at unwanted all-time high: report

Vietnamese crime rate in Japan stands at unwanted all-time high: report

Senior Vietnamese police official faces the music for housing project violations

Senior Vietnamese police official faces the music for housing project violations

 
go to top