Deadly fire puts residents at Saigon apartment back to caveman life

|
This family at Carina Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 has been living without electricity and tap water for three weeks. The entire building lost access to basic utilities after a fire that killed 13 people and injured more than 50 others. Most families have moved out, but more than ten others in block C, where the fire did not touch, are still trying to hold on and wait until the repair work is done.
|
Thi, 60, uses a push cart to get clean water twice a day. “The building’s investor gives each household here VND300,000 ($13) per day to hire a place outside but I’ve got used to living here and don’t want to move out.”
|
Residents here get water from tanks on the ground floor. The investor has been using this source of water to clean up and repair the damaged parts of the apartment complex.
|
Buckets and basins full of water occupy corridors and bath rooms as people need to store water. “My son and I have to take turn to carry water up to the sixth floor every day. My family has five people and it will cost a big sum to hire a place outside, not to mention other inconveniences,” says a man named Hoang.
|
Electricity is now only available at the corridor and elevator of block C. “It’s lucky that the elevator is still working. Otherwise, we’ll all have to move out,” Trung says. Carina’s investor said they will finish fixing the building in one month since the fire took blaze at around 1:15 a.m. on March 23, but an order from the city’s authorities to seal off the burnt areas for criminal investigation has slowed down its work.
|
Thuy’s family now has to charge their lamps regularly. “My apartment was safe from the fire and because there are a lot of furniture here, we have decided to stay. Hiring a place outside can work for several days but it would be very costly and inconvenient in the long term.”
|
Thuy stands next to an oil lamp in the kitchen. “I hope that the investor will finish fixing the building soon so that we can get back to normal life. It feels like we are now living in a rural area, not in a big city.”
|
Khanh says he has bought a new charger so that his family can watch TV. “It’s already dark and if there’s nothing to entertain it would be so sad.”
|
My Anh has dinner after school. Her family rarely has a meal at home these days and prefer eating out because it is a challenge to cook dinner at home. “I have to try finish all my homework at school. At night we have to open all windows for fresh air,” she says.
|
This family leaves a note saying they have moved out temporarily. Carina has three blocks and is home to 700 apartments. The fire last month has been considered one of the deadliest in the city’s history, only surpassed by a blaze that killed 60 people at the six-story International Trade Center in October 2002.
|
Investigators said the cause of the fire was electric short circuit from a scooter in a basement parking lot. The fire incinerated 13 cars and 150 motorbikes before going upstairs.