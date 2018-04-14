Deadly fire puts residents at Saigon apartment back to caveman life

Electricity is now only available at the corridor and elevator of block C. “It’s lucky that the elevator is still working. Otherwise, we’ll all have to move out,” Trung says. Carina’s investor said they will finish fixing the building in one month since the fire took blaze at around 1:15 a.m. on March 23, but an order from the city’s authorities to seal off the burnt areas for criminal investigation has slowed down its work.