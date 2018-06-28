Days after deadly landslides, Vietnamese still digging up pieces

What’s left of a farm. Lai Chau is worst hit by floods and landslides in Vietnam’s northern highlands in the last days of June, which killed at least 23 people and 10 are still missing. Lai Chau alone has reported 16 dead and is still struggling with torrential rains, which have cut off roads and isolated certain areas.

The disaster's damage has been estimated at VND458.7 billion ($20 million).