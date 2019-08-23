VnExpress International
Dam workers face criminal probe for civilian death

By Nguyen Hai   August 23, 2019 | 08:57 am GMT+7
A rescue team looks for Vi Van May, who was swept away by water released from Nam Non hydropower dam in Nghe An Province, May 23, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Two Vietnamese dam workers accused of releasing water that killed a man will be investigated for involuntary manslaughter, police said Thursday.

Nguyen Van Anh, 30, and Tran Quyet Tien, 26, employees of the Nam Non Hydropower Plant in Tuong Duong District in the central province of Nghe An, were set free on bail the same day.

On May 23, when they were on duty, Anh and Tien released water from the dam but didn't press the warning siren that alerts residents downstream.

Vi Van May, 34, and his younger brother Vi Van Than were fishing on a boat at the foot of the dam. The water release toppled their boat and washed May away. Locals nearby managed to rescue Than.

May’s body was found two hours after the accident, 30 meters from where the boat capsized.

The accused workers and their employer have agreed to support the victim’s family with VND695 million ($30,000).

Anh was the head of the working shift that day, while Tien was the operator.

If convicted, the two can face up to 12 years in prison.

Work on the 20 megawatts Nam Non plant began in 2011 and was completed in 2015.

Tags: hydropower plant civilian death hydropower plant release water Nghe An Province Nam Non hydropower plant
 
