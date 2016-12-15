Dam discharges flood central Vietnam, again

Nguyen Thi Anh salvages the remains of her home in Khanh Hoa Province. Floodwaters burst through a nearby embankment creating a rockslide that smashed through the walls of her home. Three people in her family were swept away and later rescued. “It took us years to raise the money to build this house," the 53-year-old woman said. "Now we don’t know how to put everything back together.”