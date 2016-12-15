Dam discharges flood central Vietnam, again

|
Many parts of Binh Dinh Province disappeared underwater on Wednesday after several hydropower plants began releasing water. Non-stop rains brought by an unseasonal tropical depression sparked the province's third major flood in a month.
The sign reads “Danger!” and warns people not to pass if the road is flooded.
A truck ferried residents across a flooded plain in Binh Dinh Province. Tens of thousands of students have been allowed to stay home due to the number of washed out roads.
Crane operators rescue a cow in neighboring Phu Yen Province. Authorities said two hydropower plants in the province are scheduled to release 6,500 cubic meters per second on Thursday.
A man in Phu Yen patched his roof after the rain had subsided. “A tornado blew my roof away on Tuesday and all my furniture was damaged. Luckily, everyone is safe,” he said.
Local men try to reach a kindergarten teacher and 20 students stuck in a flooded school on Tuesday.
Phu Yen residents move to higher ground.
Rockslides damaged several houses in Khanh Hoa Province, to the south of Phu Yen.
Nguyen Thi Anh salvages the remains of her home in Khanh Hoa Province. Floodwaters burst through a nearby embankment creating a rockslide that smashed through the walls of her home. Three people in her family were swept away and later rescued. “It took us years to raise the money to build this house," the 53-year-old woman said. "Now we don’t know how to put everything back together.”
Floodwaters rushed through Lam Dong Province, just south of Khanh Hoa, after a reservoir began releaseing water without warning on Tuesday night. Dozens of families were caught unaware after local authorities failed to alert them. Many farmers lost large quantities of coffee beans they'd laid out in the roads to dry. A local official pledged to review the government's water discharge process.
