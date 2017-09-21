Da Nang transforms exhibition space into slick media center in preparation for APEC Summit

|
An exhibition space has been transformed into this International Media Center in Da Nang for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit that will take place this November in the central city.
The main structure of the building has been retained but the roof and interior have been upgraded.
The main entrance of the center. The six-day summit will gather participants from the 21 APEC countries.
The inside of the center measures 1.3 hectares. Standing out on the floor is a recreation of a Dong Son bronze drum. These drums are fabricated in the Red River Delta in northern Vietnam and were first produced in about 700 BC.
This is where the final press conference from this year’s APEC Summit will take place.
Rooms where reporters will work on site.
Work is being completed on rooms for rent for news agencies and TV channels who want their own space.
There are two escalators, four elevators and three staircases. Stands promoting member countries will go up in this area.
A conference room for the APEC Board of Directors.
One of four press briefing rooms. Around 2,000 local and international reporters have registered to cover the event, which Vietnam will host for the second time after the first in 2006.
Many areas in the center offer outside views. This area lies near the center’s canteen where reporters will be invited for free meals.