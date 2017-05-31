Da Nang tops administrative reform index for 5th year

Da Nang, the poster city of central Vietnam, has once again topped the Public Administration Reform Index, a national ranking that monitors the performance of ministries and provincial governments.

The index, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has confirmed the status of Da Nang as one of the most reform-friendly cities. It's the only one that could score over 90 percent.

Hanoi, the capital city, jumped six places to number three. Ho Chi Minh City dropped 12 spots to 15th.

At the bottom are the northern province of Cao Bang and Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Hau Giang.

The national average score is 74.64 percent, down from last year's 85.11 percent. That suggests a slowdown in the reform process across the city.

In the ministry-level category, the State Bank of Vietnam has come on top, followed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Information and Technology.

The Vietnam Government Inspectorate and the labor ministry are the bottom two.