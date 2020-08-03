VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang to fine seven for booze party amid Covid-19 social distancing

By Nguyen Dong    August 3, 2020 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Da Nang to fine seven for booze party amid Covid-19 social distancing
A medic disinfects an alley on Le Huu Trac Street in Son Tra District, Da Nang, July 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Seven men in Da Nang face fines of VND7.5 million ($321) each for gathering to drink despite a social distancing order amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities in Nai Hien Dong Ward have recommended that the Son Tra District administration fine them. Cao Ngoc Hai, the ward chairman, said they are awaiting a response.

At 11 p.m. last Friday patrolling police officers found the men congregating and drinking beer at a rented home on Ngo Thi Huong Street.

The ward has already fined more than 20 people for failing to wear masks in places after social distancing measures were imposed.

Da Nang, now Vietnam's largest Covid-19 hotspot with 120 cases, began a 15-day period of social distancing on July 28, which requires people to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other in public. Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except at offices, schools and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government admitted on Sunday it has been unable to find the origin of the outbreak in Da Nang, a popular tourism hotspot with a population of 1.1 million people.

Vietnam has had 621 cases of Covid -19 so far, including 242 active patients. Six people have died.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

3,000 Da Nang returnees to HCMC skip Covid-19 tests

3,000 Da Nang returnees to HCMC skip Covid-19 tests

See more

Tags:

social distancing violations

Da Nang

Vietnam

Covid-19 outbreak

domestic infections

lockdown

 

Read more

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

HCMC considers water drainage charge

HCMC considers water drainage charge

Pandemic delays HCMC bus station shift

Pandemic delays HCMC bus station shift

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu lies in state for people to pay respects

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu lies in state for people to pay respects

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

 
go to top