Da Nang to fine seven for booze party amid Covid-19 social distancing

A medic disinfects an alley on Le Huu Trac Street in Son Tra District, Da Nang, July 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Authorities in Nai Hien Dong Ward have recommended that the Son Tra District administration fine them. Cao Ngoc Hai, the ward chairman, said they are awaiting a response.

At 11 p.m. last Friday patrolling police officers found the men congregating and drinking beer at a rented home on Ngo Thi Huong Street.

The ward has already fined more than 20 people for failing to wear masks in places after social distancing measures were imposed.

Da Nang, now Vietnam's largest Covid-19 hotspot with 120 cases, began a 15-day period of social distancing on July 28, which requires people to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other in public. Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except at offices, schools and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government admitted on Sunday it has been unable to find the origin of the outbreak in Da Nang, a popular tourism hotspot with a population of 1.1 million people.

Vietnam has had 621 cases of Covid -19 so far, including 242 active patients. Six people have died.